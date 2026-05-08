Booked For Murder: Mystery Book Club

Are you a fan of true crime podcasts and psychological thrillers? If so, this month's selection is for you! We will be reading Listen for the Lie by Amy Tintera. Our protagonist Lucy doesn't remember what happened the night her best friend was murdered or even if she could have been the murderer! Years later, a true crime podcast is on the case. Will the truth finally be revealed?

Join us for a discussion at the Bellefonte Library on Thursday, June 25th at 6pm. Want to be notified the day of the event? Sign up for a text reminder here: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/sms-sign-up