The Partnership for Penns Valley Library Services will be holding a huge Book Sale during the Centre Hall Town-wide Yard Sale weekend! Stop by Friday, June 26th 8am-3pm and Saturday, June 27th 8am-1pm on the Centre Hall Library Lawn.

But it’s not just books; DVDs, CDs, puzzles, and more! The proceeds help support the Centre Hall Library and literacy services in Penns Valley.