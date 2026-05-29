Book Sale
Book Sale
The Partnership for Penns Valley Library Services will be holding a huge Book Sale during the Centre Hall Town-wide Yard Sale weekend! Stop by Friday, June 26th 8am-3pm and Saturday, June 27th 8am-1pm on the Centre Hall Library Lawn.
But it’s not just books; DVDs, CDs, puzzles, and more! The proceeds help support the Centre Hall Library and literacy services in Penns Valley.
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
Every week through Jun 27, 2026.
Friday: 08:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Friday: 08:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl StreetCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org