Book Lovers Virtual Coffee Hour
Book Lovers Virtual Coffee Hour
Want to tell someone about the great book you just read? Not sure what to read next? Grab your favorite mug, settle into a cozy spot, and join fellow readers for a relaxed and friendly virtual meetup! This is a welcoming space for bookworms of all kinds to talk about recent reads, discover new titles, and connect with others who share a love of books.
Join us virtually on Saturday, October 10 at 10am.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScmOl-UbyCujYVIQD_LTKrs0AeK4thgiLnB2XIyIat-EBOOKQ/viewform
Virtual Event
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Virtual Event
online,