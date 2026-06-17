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Book Lovers Coffee Hour

Book Lovers Coffee Hour

Want to tell someone about the great book you just read? Not sure what to read next? Grab your favorite mug, settle into a cozy spot, and join fellow readers for a relaxed and friendly virtual meetup! This is a welcoming space for bookworms of all kinds to talk about recent reads, discover new titles, and connect with others who share a love of books.

Join us virtually on Saturday, July 11th at 10am. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdBczEJW6l-uq_eItDOU8hqreCacwmtuXv58gAhsgkAxaf08g/viewform

Virtual Event
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Virtual Event
online
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