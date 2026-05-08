Book Lovers Coffee Hour

Want to tell someone about the great book you just read? Not sure what to read next? Grab your favorite mug, settle into a cozy spot, and join fellow readers for a relaxed and friendly virtual meetup! This is a welcoming space for bookworms of all kinds to talk about recent reads, discover new titles, and connect with others who share a love of books.

Join us virtually on Saturday, June 13th at 10am.

Sign up here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScWV28DOlFghKvIXEZf0XWfyhdXULNEkCnA-hqwM7AUURG5Cg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=108438831575443887858