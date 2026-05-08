Book Lovers Coffee Hour
Book Lovers Coffee Hour
Want to tell someone about the great book you just read? Not sure what to read next? Grab your favorite mug, settle into a cozy spot, and join fellow readers for a relaxed and friendly virtual meetup! This is a welcoming space for bookworms of all kinds to talk about recent reads, discover new titles, and connect with others who share a love of books.
Join us virtually on Saturday, June 13th at 10am.
Sign up here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScWV28DOlFghKvIXEZf0XWfyhdXULNEkCnA-hqwM7AUURG5Cg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=108438831575443887858
Virtual Event
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Virtual Event
online,