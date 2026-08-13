The Boalsburg Renaissance Faire includes a wide range of arts and crafts vendors and demonstrations, axe-throwing adventures and history reenactors, children’s activities and a petting zoo, horse and carriage rides, Renaissance games for guests to experience and play, and live music and dance performances. Special museum tours include the Boal Mansion Armory displaying armaments from the Medieval Period through World War I and the Columbus Chapel showcasing Renaissance artwork and artifacts. An array of food and beverage vendors rounds out this day-long celebration of the museum’s European heritage.

