Bluegrass from Nashville Outdoor Concert

Acclaimed bluegrass band FRANK SOLIVAN & DIRTY KITCHEN bring their Grammy-nominated music to the historic Colerain Forges Mansion for an outdoor from-the-veranda performance. Just a short drive into the countryside from State College, Huntingdon, Tyrone, and Altoona. A great family-friendly way to end the workweek with fine music on a warm summer solstice evening! Feel free to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic!