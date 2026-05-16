Bluegrass from Nashville Outdoor Concert
Bluegrass from Nashville Outdoor Concert
Acclaimed bluegrass band FRANK SOLIVAN & DIRTY KITCHEN bring their Grammy-nominated music to the historic Colerain Forges Mansion for an outdoor from-the-veranda performance. Just a short drive into the countryside from State College, Huntingdon, Tyrone, and Altoona. A great family-friendly way to end the workweek with fine music on a warm summer solstice evening! Feel free to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic!
Colerain Center for Education, Preservation, and the Arts
$20.00
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Colerain Center for Education, Preservation and the Arts
814-632-5621
ccepa@coleraincenter.org
Artist Group Info
Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
Colerain Center for Education, Preservation, and the Arts
4072 Spruce Creek RoadSpruce Creek, Pennsylvania 16683
(814) 308-8350
jjz1@psu.edu