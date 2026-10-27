Blood Lines: Honoring Reproductive Experiences, presented by Ridgelines Language Arts

Please join us on Wednesday, November 18, for Blood Lines, an evening of stories, poems, musings, and music concerning reproductive experiences and histories. The event will be held from 7-9 p.m. at 3 Dots Downtown.

This dynamic evening will feature a team of local storytellers and language artists sharing their experiences on a diverse range of subjects, including coming of age, birth control, pregnancy to postpartum, abortion, illness, sexuality, sexual abuse, mothering, menses, menopause, and more.

Several interactive art installations will invite audience members of all genders and from all walks of life to reflect on their own experiences, share their stories, and participate in creating this powerful, nonjudgmental artspace.

This is an opportunity for our community to witness and support experiences that are too often marginalized, misunderstood, and stigmatized. Join us in lifting up these stories full of courage, humor, wisdom, sorrow, joy, complexity, and compassion. No matter what your own connection to these subjects, this event is not to be missed!