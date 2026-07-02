Blair County: A People's History Free Documentary Screening

Bellwood-Antis Public Library hosts a free screening of the award winning documenary Blair County: A People's History at the library on Thursday, July 9th at 6 PM.

Blair County, Pennsylvania stands at a crossroads of history. Defined by geography, fueled by industry, forged by war, and remade through innovation, the region is a microcosm of the evolving American experience. Interviews, reenactments, and photographs breathe life into a centuries-long journey across Central Pennsylvania. The saga of everyday people is one of trial, tragedy, and triumph.

This screening is presented by the Blair County Historical Society. The Historical Society will sell books, DVDs, and other items during the screening.