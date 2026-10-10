Join us for the Bizarre Bazaar, our spookiest show of the year!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 24th, from 10 AM–4 PM at Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte.

Live music by Anchor & Arrow and Mare Cleary

Food Trucks: Bonnie Blues Smokey's and Sweets, Bailey's Waffle Licious, Fatema's Kitchen, Comfort Cravings LLC, Spis and Giggles + Bar-Bees Lunchbox

Central PA Tasting Trail Vendors:

Axemann Brewery

Big Spring Spirits

Barrel 21

Ottos Brewery

University Wine Club

Laurel Spring Cidery

2026 Vendors:

K.Chiocco Ceramics

Playfully Bizarre

samzclayworks

Altar & Alchemy

B. Marie

The Tinkering Pixie Boutique

Maplepapercuts

Reed and Willow

Lincoln and Co Designs

Kara Kyle Ceramics

Annie Vidunas

Morning Pineapple

Thorney Art Studios

GnarleART

Spirited Treasure

Craft Mafia LLC

tw.xxiii

Scents Candle Co

Nittany Candle Company

Hanging Creations LLC

Pavleve Art

Bloom Valley LLC

UpstairsBasement

The Witch & The Woodsman

SCK Glassworks

Folds and Stitches Earrings

Strange Afterglow

Popko Creative Co.

Kirk Forge

Coco’s Crafty Corner

A Few of My Favorite Things

The Bent Fender Jewelry, LLC

Brennan Dincher Art

Tarot for Living

The Crafting Critters

BobbinAround4U

Mulberry Hill Design

Kaylie Maines

TLFriday Designs

Thrifted by Bunny

Least Surface Art

Two Copper Wolves Pottery

The Mossy Beetle

Blue Fairy Farm llc

Sun Spell Studios

Oak Ridge Books

Whimsee

The Painted Bat

Weaver Family Crafts

Toast and Co.

Gleia Mantilla

Flotsam & Jetson Jewelry

The Charmed State Permanent Jewelry

crookedwoodstudios

Rainbow Mountain Crochet

Snailestial

Herbs and Sweets

SavvyB Shop

Kindling Memories Candle Co.

Ataraxiaowl Creative Mandalas & Florals

valleypurl

Two Mile Tarot and Candle Co.

Dani Reber Art

Ginger Muse Art/Seams Legit

Earth and Mineral Sciences Museum

The Gilded Giraffe

Sunshine and Cedar

Faces & Spaces Artistry

Smith and Front

The Print Factory

Teaberry Design Co

La Vida Local/Bixi Awotan