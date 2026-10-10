Bizarre Bazaar
Bizarre Bazaar
Join us for the Bizarre Bazaar, our spookiest show of the year!
Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 24th, from 10 AM–4 PM at Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte.
Live music by Anchor & Arrow and Mare Cleary
Food Trucks: Bonnie Blues Smokey's and Sweets, Bailey's Waffle Licious, Fatema's Kitchen, Comfort Cravings LLC, Spis and Giggles + Bar-Bees Lunchbox
Central PA Tasting Trail Vendors:
Axemann Brewery
Big Spring Spirits
Barrel 21
Ottos Brewery
University Wine Club
Laurel Spring Cidery
2026 Vendors:
K.Chiocco Ceramics
Playfully Bizarre
samzclayworks
Altar & Alchemy
B. Marie
The Tinkering Pixie Boutique
Maplepapercuts
Reed and Willow
Lincoln and Co Designs
Kara Kyle Ceramics
Annie Vidunas
Morning Pineapple
Thorney Art Studios
GnarleART
Spirited Treasure
Craft Mafia LLC
tw.xxiii
Scents Candle Co
Nittany Candle Company
Hanging Creations LLC
Pavleve Art
Bloom Valley LLC
UpstairsBasement
The Witch & The Woodsman
SCK Glassworks
Folds and Stitches Earrings
Strange Afterglow
Popko Creative Co.
Kirk Forge
Coco’s Crafty Corner
A Few of My Favorite Things
The Bent Fender Jewelry, LLC
Brennan Dincher Art
Tarot for Living
The Crafting Critters
BobbinAround4U
Mulberry Hill Design
Kaylie Maines
TLFriday Designs
Thrifted by Bunny
Least Surface Art
Two Copper Wolves Pottery
The Mossy Beetle
Blue Fairy Farm llc
Sun Spell Studios
Oak Ridge Books
Whimsee
The Painted Bat
Weaver Family Crafts
Toast and Co.
Gleia Mantilla
Flotsam & Jetson Jewelry
The Charmed State Permanent Jewelry
crookedwoodstudios
Rainbow Mountain Crochet
Snailestial
Herbs and Sweets
SavvyB Shop
Kindling Memories Candle Co.
Ataraxiaowl Creative Mandalas & Florals
valleypurl
Two Mile Tarot and Candle Co.
Dani Reber Art
Ginger Muse Art/Seams Legit
Earth and Mineral Sciences Museum
The Gilded Giraffe
Sunshine and Cedar
Faces & Spaces Artistry
Smith and Front
The Print Factory
Teaberry Design Co
La Vida Local/Bixi Awotan