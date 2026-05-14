Thinking about getting into cycling but overwhelmed by all the bike options out there? You’re not alone – and we’re here to help! With road bikes, gravel bikes, hybrids, mountain bikes, and more, it can be tough to know where to start.

That’s why we’ve partnered with Freeze Thaw Cycles for our first special topic program to bring you a beginner-friendly breakdown of the most common bike styles and what they’re best used for.

Justin Wagner, co-owner and founder of Freeze Thaw Cycles, will guide us through the key differences between bike types, what to consider before making an investment, and which options make the most sense for riding in Central Pennsylvania.

Whether you’re brand new to cycling or interested in trying a new style, this session will give you the confidence and knowledge to find the right bike for your lifestyle!

🚵‍♀️ Click the link for more information: https://www.centredoutdoors.org/event-details/bike-styles-explained-finding-the-best-fit-for-central-pa

