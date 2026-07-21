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Benjamin Franklin and The Revolution at Home

Benjamin Franklin and The Revolution at Home

Join us at the Bellefonte Library to hear Carla J. Mulford present her work and research on Benjamin Franklin and the Revolution at Home on Thursday, August 13 at 5pm. No registration needed.

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

sbronner@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte