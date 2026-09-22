Bellwood-Antis Quilting Bees Quilt Show
Bellwood-Antis Quilting Bees Quilt Show
The Bellwood Quilting Bees present their Annual Quilt Show at the Bellwood-Antis Public Library on Saturday, October 3rd from 9 AM-3 PM. Enjoy a display of beautiful handmade quilts and other quilted items created by the Bellwood Quilting Bees. There will also be a giveaway of crafting supplies and books.
Bellwood-Antis Public Library
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Bellwood-Antis Public Library
(814) 742-8234
jfcameron@blwd.k12.pa.us
Bellwood-Antis Public Library
526 Main StreetBellwood, Pennsylvania 16617