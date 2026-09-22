© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bellwood-Antis Quilting Bees Quilt Show

Bellwood-Antis Quilting Bees Quilt Show

The Bellwood Quilting Bees present their Annual Quilt Show at the Bellwood-Antis Public Library on Saturday, October 3rd from 9 AM-3 PM. Enjoy a display of beautiful handmade quilts and other quilted items created by the Bellwood Quilting Bees. There will also be a giveaway of crafting supplies and books.

Bellwood-Antis Public Library
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Bellwood-Antis Public Library
(814) 742-8234
jfcameron@blwd.k12.pa.us
https://www.facebook.com/Bellwood-Antis-Public-Library-111810705538147/
Bellwood-Antis Public Library
526 Main Street
Bellwood, Pennsylvania 16617
https://bapl.lib.pa.us/default.aspx