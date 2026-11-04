Bellefonte Sunday Afternoon Chamber Music Series featuring the Herrera-Register Duo
Bellefonte Sunday Afternoon Chamber Music Series featuring the Herrera-Register Duo
Featuring Cathy Herrera, flute, alto flute, and strumstick
and Brent Register, guitar and English horn
with friends Susan Kroeker, flute, and Kyle Haust, percussion
Trinity United Methodist Church
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Bellefonte Historical and Cultural Association
bhca-arts@outlook.com
Trinity United Methodist Church
128 W. Howard St.Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823