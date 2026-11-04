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Bellefonte Sunday Afternoon Chamber Music Series featuring the Herrera-Register Duo

Bellefonte Sunday Afternoon Chamber Music Series featuring the Herrera-Register Duo

Featuring Cathy Herrera, flute, alto flute, and strumstick
and Brent Register, guitar and English horn
with friends Susan Kroeker, flute, and Kyle Haust, percussion

Trinity United Methodist Church
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Bellefonte Historical and Cultural Association
bhca-arts@outlook.com
http://bellefontearts.org
Trinity United Methodist Church
128 W. Howard St.
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823