Bellefonte Sunday Afternoon Chamber Music Series featuring Musica Antiqua
Bellefonte Sunday Afternoon Chamber Music Series featuring Musica Antiqua
Music Antiqua will perform medieval music for the 800th Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi with voice, vielle, recorders, harp, organ, and drums.
Trinity United Methodist Church
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Bellefonte Historical and Cultural Association
bhca-arts@outlook.com
Artist Group Info
Musica Antiqua of Central PA
skroeker1@comcast.net
Trinity United Methodist Church
128 W. Howard St.Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823