© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bellefonte Sunday Afternoon Chamber Music Series featuring Musica Antiqua

Bellefonte Sunday Afternoon Chamber Music Series featuring Musica Antiqua

Music Antiqua will perform medieval music for the 800th Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi with voice, vielle, recorders, harp, organ, and drums.

Trinity United Methodist Church
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Bellefonte Historical and Cultural Association
bhca-arts@outlook.com
http://bellefontearts.org

Artist Group Info

Musica Antiqua of Central PA
skroeker1@comcast.net
Trinity United Methodist Church
128 W. Howard St.
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823