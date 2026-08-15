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Bellefonte Out Loud: Abby Minor

Bellefonte Out Loud: Abby Minor

Join us for a discussion of Infinity Ballot by Abby Minor. The poems in Infinity Ballot chronicle homespun aesthetics and politics in American backwaters.

Event Details
Date: Friday, September 4th
Time: 6:00PM - 8:00PM
Location: The Print Factory, 130 S Allegheny St, Bellefonte, PA

The Print Factory Bellefonte
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

The Print Factory Bellefonte
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com
https://www.printfactorybellefonte.org/

Artist Group Info

Abby Minor
The Print Factory Bellefonte
130 S Allegheny Street
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com
https://www.printfactorybellefonte.org/