Bellefonte Out Loud: Abby Minor
Bellefonte Out Loud: Abby Minor
Join us for a discussion of Infinity Ballot by Abby Minor. The poems in Infinity Ballot chronicle homespun aesthetics and politics in American backwaters.
Event Details
Date: Friday, September 4th
Time: 6:00PM - 8:00PM
Location: The Print Factory, 130 S Allegheny St, Bellefonte, PA
The Print Factory Bellefonte
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Print Factory Bellefonte
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Abby Minor
The Print Factory Bellefonte
130 S Allegheny StreetBellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com