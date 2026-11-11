Bellefonte Free Thanksgiving Dinner

The Bellefonte Knights of Columbus will be hosting a FREE Thanksgiving Dinner to the public on Thanksgiving Day November 26th from 11AM-2PM at our hall, 315 Stoney Batter, Bellefonte, PA (up the hill from the dollar general). The menu will include Roasted Turkey, Glazed Ham, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Stuffing, Green Beans, Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Cranberry Sauce, Rolls, and Pie. Eat in and take-out available, no reservations required. Take-Outs are Limited to 6 per patron. Those taking out 3 or more meals are asked to bring a box to carry their meals out in. We will be collecting Toys for Tots at Thanksgiving this year. Event updates can be found at facebook.com/BellefonteKofC1314