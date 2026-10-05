"Bearing Witness" Poetry Reading and Anthology release

Our 2026 poetry contest asked poets to respond to the theme, "Bearing Witness." We received 250 entries from across the United States and Canada.

On Saturday, October 24, at 2 p.m. we will host a poetry reading featuring several of this year's winning poets, poets whose work will appear in the contest anthology, and previous prize-winner and contest judge this year, Judith Sornberger. Local writer and poet Alison Jaenicke will host.

Following the reading, you are invited to stay for a reception, conversation, and to see and purchase copies of our anthology.

The reading will also be livestreamed on our facebook page at facebook.com/standrewsc