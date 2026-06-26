Join Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) for the 19th Annual Battle of the Minds, a fun-filled evening of trivia, friendly competition, great food, and community spirit.

Teams of 10 will put their knowledge to the test with trivia questions covering a wide range of topics. Throughout the evening, guests can also participate in the popular Heads or Tails game, bid on exciting items in the silent and online auctions, and enjoy a delicious dinner prepared by The Penn Stater hospitality team.

More than just a night of entertainment, Battle of the Minds helps support CVIM's mission of providing free medical, dental, behavioral health, case management, and medication assistance services to uninsured adults and children in Centre County.

Individuals, couples, and table sponsors are welcome.

