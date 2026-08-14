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Banned Book Week Trivia

Banned Book Week Trivia

Are you a rebel reader? Put your literary knowledge to the test during our Banned Books Week Trivia event at the Bellefonte Library on September 28 at 6pm! Banned Books Week is October 4-11 this year, but what better way to get ready than to discover surprising facts about frequently challenged titles, learn about the history of censorship, and celebrate the freedom to read in your local library? Everyone is invited to join the conversation and the friendly competition. Celebrate the stories that continue to spark discussion.

We will be using the Kahoot! app, which can be downloaded for free for iOS and Android.

Solo players or teams are welcome! Teams or solo players will need to bring one device to use for gameplay. Registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcomed if space allows.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfmgdQ30lheVQ1Pq8WeQB7x4Jyts_cNizGDEhjZqIp5MyLlDg/viewform

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte