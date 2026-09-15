Ballet Class for Adults

Penn State Altoona is offering a four-week series of ballet classes for adults beginning Oct. 4.

Designed for all levels and abilities for those over 18, this class will provide instruction on barre exercises, alignment, flexibility, strength and coordination, as well as the fundamentals of turns, leaps, and dynamic traveling movements.

Classes will be held on Sundays, Oct. 4, 11, 18, and 25, from 10 to 11 a.m., in the Dance Studio, room 148, of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts. Dancers are encouraged to wear athletic or dance attire and ballet shoes.

The registration fee is $50. Register at https://altoona.psu.edu/community-art-classes

