Penn State Altoona will offer a six-week ballet class for adults beginning July 16, 2026.

Designed for all levels and abilities for those over 18, the class will provide instruction on barre exercises, alignment, flexibility, strength and coordination, as well as the fundamentals of turns, leaps and dynamic traveling movements.

Classes will be held on Thursdays, July 16 through Aug. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the dance studio, room 148 of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts. Dancers are encouraged to wear athletic or dance attire and ballet shoes. Students may bring a water bottle.

There is a $50 registration fee. Register at https://altoona.psu.edu/art-classes.