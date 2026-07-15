Bald Eagle Area Little League Softball 1st Annual 5K Color Walk/Run
Bald Eagle Area Little League Softball 1st Annual 5K Color Walk/Run
Join Bald Eagle Area Little League Softball for its 1st Annual 5K Color Walk/Run on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Bald Eagle Area High School.
Registration begins at 8:00 a.m., and the race starts at 9:00 a.m. Participants of all ages are welcome to run or walk the colorful course.
Registration Fees:
$30 – Includes an event T-shirt
Children ages 5 and under – Free (no T-shirt) or $15 with an event T-shirt
Proceeds benefit Bald Eagle Area Little League Softball and help support player development, equipment, field improvements, and league programs.
For more information or to register, visit:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/bealls-1st-annual-5k-color-run
Questions may be directed to bealittleleaguesoftball@gmail.com.
Bald Eagle Area High School
$15 - $30
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Bald Eagle Area Little League Softball
5703670801
bealittleleaguesoftball@gmail.com
Bald Eagle Area High School
751 S. Eagle Valley Rd.Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 355-4868