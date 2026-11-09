Bag Charm Workshop
Bag Charm Workshop
Make your bag your own! Use beads to make a one-of-a-kind charm to decorate your favorite bag at the Bellefonte Library on Monday, December 7 at 5:30pm! All materials provided.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe7udVSPQuW7gSD0O3-8BQ_ikG1AthVZPTs6dBQRn4AOoCoRA/viewform
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516