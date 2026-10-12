"Bach to the Future" Trivia Fundraiser for the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra
"Bach to the Future" Trivia Fundraiser for the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra
A great "fun"draiser testing your musical knowledge on Classical, Rock, Pop and everything in between! Join us for an afternoon of music trivia, pizza by Flo Bros, a fantastic raffle, and silent auction items. Put together a team of friends, colleagues, or family as we test your musical knowledge! Don't know Classical Music? Don't worry! We will test your musical knowledge on a variety of genres and eras. Teams can be from 2 to 8 people.
Tickets are $30 per person in advance or at the door. Your ticket comes with a complimentary beer or soda, pizza, and lots of fun! There will also be a cash bar for drinks.
The first 20 tickets purchased come with a special PCO stein glass from Axemann Brewery!
Axemann Brewery
$30.00
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra
(814) 234-8313
info@PAChamberOrchestra.org
Artist Group Info
brooke@pachamberorchestra.org
Axemann Brewery
2042 Axemann RdBellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 424-7970
info@axemannbrewery.com