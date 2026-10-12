A great "fun"draiser testing your musical knowledge on Classical, Rock, Pop and everything in between! Join us for an afternoon of music trivia, pizza by Flo Bros, a fantastic raffle, and silent auction items. Put together a team of friends, colleagues, or family as we test your musical knowledge! Don't know Classical Music? Don't worry! We will test your musical knowledge on a variety of genres and eras. Teams can be from 2 to 8 people.

Tickets are $30 per person in advance or at the door. Your ticket comes with a complimentary beer or soda, pizza, and lots of fun! There will also be a cash bar for drinks.

The first 20 tickets purchased come with a special PCO stein glass from Axemann Brewery!