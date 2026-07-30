August Atrium Exhibit

Brenda Horner

Janet Runyan

David Silber

Brenda Horner

Her love of nature began in her early years exploring the fields and fencerows on their family farm in rural Centre County. As a self-taught watercolor artist, she has learned that while watercolors can be guided, their most captivating qualities appear when they are allowed to move freely. Drawing inspiration from the so-called ordinary moments of the day, she tries to share the sense of wonder that inspires her when she puts her brush to paper.

Janet Runyan is a ceramic artist whose goal is to provide a whimsical approach to creating her sculptures and functional work. Her apparent love for animals is evident throughout her art. She hopes to bring pleasure to all the folks who view her work.

Dave is a flameworking artist crafting handmade borosilicate glass marbles and small figurines.Trained through more than a dozen classes at the Corning Museum of Glass and lots of practice, he loves the challenge of figuring out how to bring a new piece to life at the torch.