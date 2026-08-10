Artist Talk: Wonjung Choi

Wonjung Choi is a Korean-born, Virginia-based artist whose multidisciplinary work delves into the complexities of identity formation in a globalized world. Through labor-intensive installations, sculptures, and research-driven practices, she examines the intricate process of cultural evolution, where migration plays a central role. Her art reflects a continuous exploration of the self, navigating the intersections of regional and global identities, and questioning the very nature of identity in a rapidly changing world. Choi’s work is a testament to the transformative power of cultural hybridity, encapsulating the essence of human adaptability and evolution.

This program is presented by the School of Visual Arts, Anderson Lecture Series and co-sponsored by the Palmer Museum of Art.