Artist Talk: Ryan RedCorn

Ryan RedCorn (𐓡𐓘𐓬𐓘𐓯𐓶𐓲𐓟) is an Osage photographer, filmmaker, graphic designer, and comedian. He was a writer/story editor and actor on FX's critically acclaimed Reservation Dogs, and his photographic work is represented in the Palmer Museum’s permanent collection. As he describes himself: Ryan RedCorn (Osage) was born in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, into a family of preachers, politicians and salesmen, which are all the same occupation. He is the ilonpa of Raymond and Elizabeth RedCorn, and the object of jealousy from his three younger brothers Jon, Alex, and Studebaker, who between them have four master's degrees and two PhD's. Ryan, however, took six-and-a-half years to get an art degree in visual communications from the University of Kansas. To the surprise of many, Ryan wasn't as stupid as everyone thought, and has been able to translate his education, his eldest son entitlement, and his family lineage into something some people think is valuable. Ryan is currently creating a feature documentary on the history of his Osage people and hopes no one kills him once it's completed.

Sign language interpretation will be provided for this artist talk.

Arrive 5–5:30 p.m. for gallery viewing with Janine Boldt, curator of American art