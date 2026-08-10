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Artist Talk | Malcolm Mobutu Smith

Artist Talk | Malcolm Mobutu Smith

Malcolm Mobutu Smith is an artist and teacher, currently Associate Professor of Ceramic Art at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Mobutu earned his MFA from the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University in 1996 and studied at the Kansas City Art Institute and Penn State University where he completed a BFA in ceramics in 1994. Smith’s vessels are inspired by the intersections of graffiti art, comic books, Hip Hop, and Jazz merging with playful organic abstractions of ceramic cups, bottles, and vases. Malcolm’s own multi-faceted/multi- cultural background blends identity politics, CAD/CAM, printmaking, and drawing into a complex web of influences and passions.

This program is presented by the School of Visual Arts, Anderson Lecture Series and co-sponsored by the Palmer Museum of Art.

Palmer Museum of Art
11:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Palmer Museum of Art
650 Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
https://palmermuseum.psu.edu/