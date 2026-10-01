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Art Exhibition: Sense of Self by Eve Pavlina

Art Exhibition: Sense of Self by Eve Pavlina

Members of the public are invited to the Schlow Centre Region Library for the opening of artist Eve Pavlina’s “Sense of Self” in the Betsey Rodgers Allen Gallery through the October, 2026. Explore the creative world of Pavlina's illustrations and intricate hand-cut paper collages.

Betsy Rodgers Allen Gallery, Schlow Library.
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09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 30, 2026.

Artist Group Info

Eve Pavlina
pavleve.art@gmail.com
pavleve.carrd.co
Betsy Rodgers Allen Gallery, Schlow Library.
211 South Allen Street
State College , Pennsylvania 16801
8143578178
jehwoz@earthlink.net
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events