Art & Chocolate Gallery Opening

Since 1999, Art & Chocolate has been a beloved community fundraiser that brings together local artists, chocolatiers, and conservation supporters. This year’s event, Between soil and stars: Exploring our shared habitat, invites you to explore the ways nature continually creates and supports vibrant communities of people and wildlife.

All donated artwork will be displayed in the 3 Dots gallery space as part of a two-month exhibition leading up to the main event on February 5. On December 5, we will celebrate the gallery opening with live music and refreshments – all are welcome! This is a wonderful opportunity to support local talent, connect with the community, and support ClearWater Conservancy’s mission to protect and restore our local lands and waters.