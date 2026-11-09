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Art & Chocolate Gallery Opening

Art & Chocolate Gallery Opening

Since 1999, Art & Chocolate has been a beloved community fundraiser that brings together local artists, chocolatiers, and conservation supporters. This year’s event, Between soil and stars: Exploring our shared habitat, invites you to explore the ways nature continually creates and supports vibrant communities of people and wildlife.

All donated artwork will be displayed in the 3 Dots gallery space as part of a two-month exhibition leading up to the main event on February 5. On December 5, we will celebrate the gallery opening with live music and refreshments – all are welcome! This is a wonderful opportunity to support local talent, connect with the community, and support ClearWater Conservancy’s mission to protect and restore our local lands and waters.

3 Dots Downtown
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ClearWater Conservancy
814.237.0400
contactus@clearwaterconservancy.org
http://www.clearwaterconservancy.org

Artist Group Info

leahfuller@clearwaterconservancy.org
3 Dots Downtown
137 East Beaver Ave
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 954-8938‬
info@3dotsdowntown.com
https://3dotsdowntown.com