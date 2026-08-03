Art Alliance Members' Show Reception
Art Alliance Members' Show Reception
Join us for the opening reception of the Art Alliance Members' Show — an evening celebrating creativity across our community. This year's show features over 60 original pieces from our talented members, juried by Lindsay Ketterer Gates.
Opening Reception: Monday, August 10th 6:00–8:30 PM
Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S Allen St, State College, PA 16801
Meet the artists, enjoy the artwork, and celebrate the vibrant creative community here in Central PA.
The show will be on display at the Schlow Centre Region Library through August 2026.
Schlow Centre Region Library
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania.
814-234-2740
artalliance05@gmail.com
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236