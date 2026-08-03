Art Alliance Members' Show Reception

Join us for the opening reception of the Art Alliance Members' Show — an evening celebrating creativity across our community. This year's show features over 60 original pieces from our talented members, juried by Lindsay Ketterer Gates.

Opening Reception: Monday, August 10th 6:00–8:30 PM

Schlow Centre Region Library, 211 S Allen St, State College, PA 16801

Meet the artists, enjoy the artwork, and celebrate the vibrant creative community here in Central PA.

The show will be on display at the Schlow Centre Region Library through August 2026.