Art After Hours: Halloween Spooktacular
Art After Hours: Halloween Spooktacular
Dare to get spooked at the Palmer with this year's edition of the Halloween Spooktacular! Bring your own MONSTERpiece to life, immortalize your visit in the Phantom PhotoBOOth, and take a haunting jaunt through the galleries during the Ghost Adventure Tour (6 p.m.). Arrive by 6:30 p.m. to compete for scary good prizes in the costume contest (separate judging for adults and children under 15). Tricks and treats will be provided.
Palmer Museum of Art
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Palmer Museum of Art
650 Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu