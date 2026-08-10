Art After Hours: Dreaming of US

Experience art and community as we dream American futures together! Create your own dreamscape collage, reflect on the nation's past and future with a poetry exercise, and hear from Penn State student artists featured in Dreaming American Futures: Invitational 250 (7 p.m.). Get ready for election season by adding your voice to a civic engagement discussion with the Center for Spiritual and Ethical Development (5:30 p.m.) and chatting with Penn State Votes about voter registration and resources for casting your ballot. Refreshments will be provided.

