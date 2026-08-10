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Art After Hours: Dreaming of US

Art After Hours: Dreaming of US

Experience art and community as we dream American futures together! Create your own dreamscape collage, reflect on the nation's past and future with a poetry exercise, and hear from Penn State student artists featured in Dreaming American Futures: Invitational 250 (7 p.m.). Get ready for election season by adding your voice to a civic engagement discussion with the Center for Spiritual and Ethical Development (5:30 p.m.) and chatting with Penn State Votes about voter registration and resources for casting your ballot. Refreshments will be provided.

Palmer Museum of Art
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Palmer Museum of Art
650 Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
https://palmermuseum.psu.edu/