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Art After Hours | Block pARTy at the Palmer

Art After Hours | Block pARTy at the Palmer

LEAP across campus to the Palmer Museum and the Arboretum at Penn State for a summer Block pARTy! Participate in art-making activities, explore your world-class art museum and gardens, and learn about other collections on campus with Museum Consortium members. Throughout the night, enjoy live music and refreshments.

Palmer Museum of Art.
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Palmer Museum of Art.
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
http://www.palmermuseum.psu.edu
Palmer Museum of Art.
650 Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
http://palmermuseum.psu.edu/