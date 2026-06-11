Art After Hours | Block pARTy at the Palmer
Art After Hours | Block pARTy at the Palmer
LEAP across campus to the Palmer Museum and the Arboretum at Penn State for a summer Block pARTy! Participate in art-making activities, explore your world-class art museum and gardens, and learn about other collections on campus with Museum Consortium members. Throughout the night, enjoy live music and refreshments.
Palmer Museum of Art.
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Palmer Museum of Art.
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
Palmer Museum of Art.
650 Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu