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An Evening With Henry Shoemaker, Presented by Jeffrey R. Frazier

An Evening With Henry Shoemaker, Presented by Jeffrey R. Frazier

At the turn of the 20th century, no author did more for capturing and promoting the local tales and legends of Central PA than Henry Shoemaker.

Shoemaker’s work spans dozens of volumes, and include stories about Woodward Cave, Penn's Cave, local frontier highway robbers , forgotten hermits, legendary hunts, and more.

Join us at Woodward Cave on September 6th as we explore the works of Henry Shoemaker, Pennsylvania's first official folklorist - with select readings and insights from esteemed local author and historian Jeffrey R. Frazier. Tickets availble through the Penns Valley Historical Museum, the Centre Hall Women's Club or at WoowdardCave.com

Woodward Cave
15.00
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Penns Valley Historical Museum
(814) 349-5740
https://pennsvalleymuseum.org

Artist Group Info

dave@woodwardcave.com
WoodwardCave.com
Woodward Cave
147 Woodward Cave Drive
Woodward, Pennsylvania 16882
8143499800
dave@woodwardcave.com
woodwardcave.com/shoemaker