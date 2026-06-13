An Evening with Haunted Like Human

Nashville duo Haunted Like Human delves into inspired songwriting, sparse arrangements, and frisson-inducing harmonies that mark their music. With a background in poetry and prose, Dale Chapman's granular focus on language is simpatico with Cody Clark’s background in classical guitar, where each note carries its own weight. Limned with nostalgia, soaked in Southern gothic lore, the duo meticulously assembles songs to preserve the spirit of the stories they tell.

Praise for their new album American Mythology: "Through its piercing limericks about human existence in all its shades, from downtrodden tumbleweeds to love-strewn epics, the record arrives at a time when everything feels so hopeless. It's within their art that you can discover slivers of hope that can reignite the thirst for living.” - Rainbow Rodeo

For fans of: The Civil Wars, Gregory Alan Isakov, The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile, The Crane Wives