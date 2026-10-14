An Evening of Gratitude at Kane Area Children's Museum (21+ event)

The past year and a half have brought so many exciting changes to the Kane Area Children's Museum, and we’d love to celebrate with the people who have supported us along the way!

Join us for a 21+ Evening at the Museum on Monday, November 23, from 5–7 p.m.

-Take a look at our renovated space

-Enjoy light appetizers and drinks

-Get a sneak peek at what’s coming in 2027

-Celebrate how far we’ve come—and what’s ahead!

This free evening is our way of saying thank you for believing in the museum and helping make this vision possible.

Monday, November 23 | 5–7 p.m.

Free | 21+ | Light appetizers & drinks

RSVP requested, but not required (hello@kachm.org)

We hope you’ll stop by! Feel free to share this invitation and bring a friend—we’d love to welcome more of our community through our doors.