© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

America's 250th Anniversary with the Friends of Canoe Creek

America's 250th Anniversary with the Friends of Canoe Creek

Bring the whole family for this free event! Free picnic lunch, flag procession, live music and kids activities. Serving guests until 2pm or until food is gone. Rain or shine. Bring your lawn chair and drinks. More info at www.friendsofcanoecreek.com

Beach Area

Canoe Creek State Park
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Canoe Creek State Park
205 Canoe Creek Rd
Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
814-695-6807
canoecreeksp@pa.gov
www.dcnr.pa.gov