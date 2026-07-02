America's 250th Anniversary with the Friends of Canoe Creek
America's 250th Anniversary with the Friends of Canoe Creek
Bring the whole family for this free event! Free picnic lunch, flag procession, live music and kids activities. Serving guests until 2pm or until food is gone. Rain or shine. Bring your lawn chair and drinks. More info at www.friendsofcanoecreek.com
Beach Area
Canoe Creek State Park
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Canoe Creek State Park
205 Canoe Creek RdHollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
814-695-6807
canoecreeksp@pa.gov