Americans Without Borders: The Radical Activists Who Fought for US Ideals Abroad While Facing Political Persecution at Home
Americans Without Borders: The Radical Activists Who Fought for US Ideals Abroad While Facing Political Persecution at Home
Inspired by the story of a distant cousin, investigative journalist Julia Harte's book talk explores the rich and hidden history of American citizens who fought against imperialism and dictatorship abroad, only to be excoriated at home.
Foster Auditorium, Paterno Library
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
McCourtney Institute for Democracy
(814) 865-0100
DemocracyInst@psu.edu
Foster Auditorium, Paterno Library
107 Pattee library RdState College, Pennsylvania 16801