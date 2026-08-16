© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Americans Without Borders: The Radical Activists Who Fought for US Ideals Abroad While Facing Political Persecution at Home

Americans Without Borders: The Radical Activists Who Fought for US Ideals Abroad While Facing Political Persecution at Home

Inspired by the story of a distant cousin, investigative journalist Julia Harte's book talk explores the rich and hidden history of American citizens who fought against imperialism and dictatorship abroad, only to be excoriated at home.

Foster Auditorium, Paterno Library
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

McCourtney Institute for Democracy
(814) 865-0100
DemocracyInst@psu.edu
http://democracy.psu.edu
Foster Auditorium, Paterno Library
107 Pattee library Rd
State College, Pennsylvania 16801