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American Sign Language Introductory Course

American Sign Language Introductory Course

Registration is now open for the "Introduction to American Sign Language: Listen With Your Eyes" course. Classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 8 through Oct. 8, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Penn State Altoona’s Ivyside campus.

The goal of this introductory course is for students to learn, recognize and reproduce up to 100 signs, be able to finger spell and read finger-spelling and to converse with others at a basic level. The course is ACT 48 approved and costs $160. Participants must attend all classes to qualify for a certificate of participation.

More information and registration can be found online.

This course is offered by Penn State Altoona Continuing Education and Workforce Development. For more course offerings, visit the Continuing Education and Workforce Development website.

Penn State Altoona
$160
Every week through Oct 08, 2026.
Tuesday: 05:00 PM - 06:30 PM
Thursday: 05:00 PM - 06:30 PM
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Event Supported By

Penn State Altoona Office of Continuing Education and Workforce Development
https://altoona.psu.edu/offices-divisions/continuing-education-workforce-development
Penn State Altoona
3000 Ivyside Park
Altoona, Pennsylvania 16601
https://altoona.psu.edu