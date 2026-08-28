© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Altoona Symphony Orchestra: Music for the Soul II

Altoona Symphony Orchestra: Music for the Soul II

Enjoy a time of reflection and gratitude in this "Thanksgiving" themed celebration of traditional hymns and gorgeous classical selections.

Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Altoona Symphony Orchestra
(814) 943-2500
aso.office@atlanticbbn.net
https://www.altoonasymphonyorchestra.com/

Artist Group Info

aso.assistant1@gmail.com
altoonasymphony.org
Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament
13th Avenue at 13th Street
Altoona, Pennsylvania 16601
8149449603
lthayer@dioceseaj.org
Altcathedral@dioceseaj.org