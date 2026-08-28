Altoona Symphony Orchestra: Music for the Soul II
Altoona Symphony Orchestra: Music for the Soul II
Enjoy a time of reflection and gratitude in this "Thanksgiving" themed celebration of traditional hymns and gorgeous classical selections.
Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Altoona Symphony Orchestra
(814) 943-2500
aso.office@atlanticbbn.net
Artist Group Info
aso.assistant1@gmail.com
Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament
13th Avenue at 13th StreetAltoona, Pennsylvania 16601
8149449603
lthayer@dioceseaj.org