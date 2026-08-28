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Altoona Symphony Orchestra: Home for the Holidays

Altoona Symphony Orchestra: Home for the Holidays

With over 160 performers, incredible special guests, and beloved holiday music, celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with the ASO and Maestro Nick Palmer!

Altoona Area High School Auditorium
$12-$36
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Altoona Symphony Orchestra
(814) 943-2500
aso.office@atlanticbbn.net
https://www.altoonasymphonyorchestra.com/

Artist Group Info

Tammy Wolfe
aso.assistant1@gmail.com
https://www.altoonasymphony.org
Altoona Area High School Auditorium
1404 Sixth Avenue
Altoona, Pennsylvania 16602
aso.execdir@gmail.com
altoonasymphony.org