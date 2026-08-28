Altoona Symphony Orchestra: Home for the Holidays
Altoona Symphony Orchestra: Home for the Holidays
With over 160 performers, incredible special guests, and beloved holiday music, celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with the ASO and Maestro Nick Palmer!
Altoona Area High School Auditorium
$12-$36
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Altoona Symphony Orchestra
(814) 943-2500
aso.office@atlanticbbn.net
Artist Group Info
Tammy Wolfe
aso.assistant1@gmail.com
Altoona Area High School Auditorium
1404 Sixth AvenueAltoona, Pennsylvania 16602
aso.execdir@gmail.com