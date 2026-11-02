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Alternative Christmas Gift Bazaar

Alternative Christmas Gift Bazaar

Stone Church of the Brethren will be hosting its annual Alternative Christmas Gift Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9am-2pm. The event will be held at Stone Church’s Fellowship Hall, 1623 Moore St. This year, give gifts that support mission-driven organizations that serve local, regional and global communities. A large selection of SERRV products and homemade scones will also be available for sale. Come and share the spirit of Christmas!

Stone Church of the Brethren
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Stone Church of the Brethren
Stone Church of the Brethren
1623 Moore Street
Huntingdon, Pennsylvania 16652