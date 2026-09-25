Allegany Artisans Studio Tour

This the 38th year of the annual studio tour which is organized by local artists and craftspeople. The artisans open their studios to the public for the weekend so that the public can learn more of the individuals media and processes. Mediums include clay, wood, metal, glass, wax, fiber, paper, paint and more. A color brochure is available in local businesses, libraries, on the website, or in artisans studios on the days of the the tour. There is no set path to follow but you may choose any of the studios you are interested in. There are signs with the groups logo to help find the studios in a rural setting.