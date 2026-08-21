All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast: Sunday, September 20, October 18, November 15, December 20, January 17, February 21, March 21, April 18, and May 16th hosted by the Bellefonte Knights of Columbus. We are open to the public from 8:30 am until Noon. Price is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12, and free for children under 7. The menu includes orange juice, bacon, sausage, potatoes, eggs, French toast, pancakes, sausage gravy, hot syrup, peaches, waffles, coffee and hot chocolate. We make specialty eggs and Blueberry or Chocolate chip pancakes upon request. Please come enjoy a great breakfast at the Bellefonte Knights of Columbus Home at 315 Stoney Batter (up the hill from Dollar General). Eat in and Take out is available.