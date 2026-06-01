Alium Spiritum in Concert

Alium Spiritum will perform “An American Dream”, a free-of-charge concert of folk, classical, and pop vocal music at the historic Brookville Presbyterian Church on Sunday, July 5th at 3pm. Founded by Brookville native, Dr. Sean Taylor, DMA, the vocal quartet will premiere new music for four voices composed by members of the group, including music by Taylor based on inscriptions by Douglas Stahlman found in Brookville’s Scripture Rocks Heritage Park. In addition to classical music by J.S. Bach, Adolphus Hailstork, and Jennifer Lucy Cooke, Alium Spiritum will also perform pop arrangements of Queen’s “Love of My Life”, and The Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way”. The concert is offered free-of-charge because of the generous support from the Brookville Presbyterian Church, Historic Brookville, Inc., and many local individual donors.