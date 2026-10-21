“AI for the Common Good: Magnifica Humanitas and the Merit of an Uncertain Future”
“AI for the Common Good: Magnifica Humanitas and the Merit of an Uncertain Future”
The first encyclical of Pope Leo XIV, Magnifica Humanitas, valorizes humanity as the creation of god, rejecting the primacy of technological development and its market logic. The encyclical rejects transhumanist dreams of transcendent AI and technologically evolving into a new form of life. It thus rests in a curious place between the Christian heritage that led to transhumanism and the opportunity to construct a technological vision of human flourishing. Magnifica Humanitas turns toward a collective vision of shelter but meeting that goal might require a humbler approach to technology, the uncertainty of the future, and the nature of life itself.
114 Susan Welch Building
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Penn State Religious Studies
114 Susan Welch Building
137 FISCHER RDUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
acz5079@psu.edu