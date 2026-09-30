Join us in University Park for an interdisciplinary symposium of engineers, architects, scientists, educators, activists, citizens, and civic leaders in a candid and thought-provoking confrontation of issues surrounding AI and data centers. Network with experts across fields. Breakfast and lunch will be provided; no cost to attend.

"AI Data Centers: A Problem-Solving Approach," is hosted by the Penn State Dickinson Law Center for Excellence in Energy and Environmental Law, and is the inaugural event of the newly launched center. Held in-person at the Lewis Katz Building in University Park on Thursday, November 5, the symposium will also be livestreamed to the Carlisle location of Penn State Dickinson Law.

Please register by October 30: https://dickinsonlaw.psu.edu/events/ai-data-centers-problem-solving-approach