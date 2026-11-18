Adventure Hike: Mount Nittany
Adventure Hike: Mount Nittany
Join us for our final hike of the season! We'll tackle a difficult climb to experience one of the most rewarding views in Happy Valley. While hiking, we’ll learn about trail building, maintenance, the history of Mt. Nittany, the Mt. Nittany Conservancy, and the surrounding valleys.
Difficult · 5 miles · 900ft elevation gain
Registration is not required for this event.
Mount Nittany Trailhead
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Centred Outdoors
814-237-0400
info@centredoutdoors.org
Artist Group Info
leahfuller@clearwaterconservancy.org
Mount Nittany Trailhead
500 Mount Nittany RoadLemont , Pennsylvania 16851